Don Tom Howard Published 4:02 pm Monday, April 3, 2023

Don Tom Howard, 80, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Georgetown, Texas.

Don was an educator for 35 years.

He began in Orange as an algebra teacher and then high school counselor. In 1989, he and his wife, Linda Kelly, moved to Round Rock where he soon became an Assistant Superintendent for Round Rock ISD.

He and Linda retired in 1999.

For years, Don and his sail crew (Linda and kids usually) enjoyed sailing out of the Port Arthur Yacht Club, where he served as Commodore and was a multi-year yet controversial Gumbo Cook-Off Champion.

After retirement, he was a long-time member of the Sun City Poker Club, where he enjoyed the friendship of a close group of players.

Don and Linda married on Feb. 29, 1984, and recently celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary (or 9th, depending on how you count Leap Year…).

Family, friends and former students will remember him as always witty and kind.

Don earned his bachelor’s in Mathematics from Lamar University and then later a master’s in Counseling from Lamar.

He earned a second master’s in School Administration from Stephen F. Austin University and a School Superintendency Certificate from Southwest Texas University.

Don was born in Beaumont in 1942 to parents William and Jacqueline Howard. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Tim Howard.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Kelly of Georgetown; his son Michael Howard and wife Alicia of Jupiter, Florida; and his daughter Gina Farrell and husband Tim of San Antonio.

He has four grandchildren, Ellie Howard of Seattle, Washington; Jamie Howard of Jupiter, Aidan Farrell and Keagan Farrell, both of San Antonio.

Donations in Don’s honor can be made to your local food bank.