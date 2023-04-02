Orange County Sheriff’s Office: Inmate climbs through chapel ceiling in escape attempt

Published 7:05 pm Sunday, April 2, 2023

By Staff Reports

Chadwick Alan McMillen

A Sunday afternoon escape attempt in Orange led to quick response from a host of local authorities and first response agencies.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mark Dubois said correctional staff reported that inmate Chadwick Alan McMillen, 35, climbed through the correctional facility chapel ceiling and was attempting to escape.

Correctional staff officers placed the jail on lockdown at 2:56 p.m. Sunday and contacted the Orange County Sheriff’s Office staff and available units from the City of Orange Police and Fire Departments.

McMillen was located at 3:46 p.m. hiding above the ceiling area of the correctional facility.

McMillen has been jailed since Jan. 4 on several felony charges. He will have additional charges filed on him for escape and criminal mischief, Dubois said.

“Orange County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Orange County Sheriff’s Office personnel and staff, along with Orange Police Department, Orange Fire Department, Orange County District Attorney’s Office for their assistance related to this incident,” a OCSO release said.

