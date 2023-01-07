$1 million bond issued for shooting suspect Published 12:32 am Saturday, January 7, 2023

As of Friday morning, the bond amount listed on the Orange County Sheriff’s Office online jail roster was $1 million for Chadwick Alan McMillen.

The one listed charge was aggravated assault with a weapon on a public servant. Many more charges are expected, police said.

With an official booking time in the pre-dawn hours Wednesday, the 35-year-old McMillen is accused of a violent and destructive stretch that included gunfire and SWAT response.

Police are linking the suspect to numerous crimes of destruction.

There was a vehicle stolen from West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District that was later used in a smash and grab at a convenience store in Orange Monday morning.

There was a police chase Tuesday morning involving a different stolen vehicle pulling a U-Haul trailer that crashed in a ditch.

The Monday morning crimes began with the theft of an SUV from WO-CCISD.

The SUV was used in a smash and grab at Stateline Valero in Orange. The driver is seen on video driving into the store twice, getting out and running inside. The driver is later seen running back to the vehicle.

Significant damage was done to the store, and a cash register was taken that is believed to have money inside.

Police were also alerted to a burglar alarm at the Horseman’s store in Orange. A chase ensued from behind the store in the city and ended when the truck crashed in a canal near Cordrey Avenue and 16th Street.

The truck was reportedly stolen from Frey’s Landscape and Lawn Maintenance.

It appeared the assailant used a firearm to enter the business, where a vehicle was ultimately stolen.

Officers quickly located the stolen vehicle behind The Horseman Store, located at 519 S. Lutcher in Orange.

As officers were attempting to make contact with the occupant, the vehicle sped away. Officers pursued the vehicle throughout the City of Orange.

During the pursuit, the suspect fired several rounds from a shotgun towards the pursuing officers. Officers continued to pursue until the driver wrecked the stolen vehicle at the intersection of 16th and Cordrey.

The driver exited the vehicle and evaded officers on foot. Officers pursued a suspect; however, he was not immediately apprehended.

Orange Police Det. Nick Medina said investigators were able to determine the person operating the vehicle was McMillen.

Investigators located the suspect at 610 Burton #413 Tuesday afternoon.

Officers attempted to have McMillen exit the residence; however, were unsuccessful. The Orange Regional Tactical Team was contacted and was able to peacefully resolve the situation and place McMillen into custody.

During the investigation, it was determined McMillen is responsible for the stolen West Orange Stark Cove ISD vehicle; the intentional damage at the Valero Gas Station, located at 2323 IH10; the stolen vehicle at Frey’s Nursery; stolen trailer and intentional damage at My Garage Self Storage, evading arrest from a vehicle and felon in possession of a firearm.