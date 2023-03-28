LaNell Talley Haworth Published 12:21 pm Tuesday, March 28, 2023

LaNell Talley Haworth, formerly of Orange, passed away on February 8, 2023 in Brenham,

Texas.

LaNell was born to Jesse Lee Talley and wife, Thelma Dufur Talley on January 3, 1925.

She grew up in El Dorado, Arkansas with her four sisters and one brother.

On July 14, 1945 she married David C. Haworth.

The Haworth family moved to Orange in 1956, where they were members of Park Avenue Methodist Church.

While she raised her two children, LaNell enjoyed playing bridge, doing needlework, and quilting.

After her children left home, she became a volunteer for The Stark House and The Stark Museum.

She moved to Brenham in 2013.

She is predeceased by her parents, siblings, and husband, Dave Haworth.

She is survived by son Mike Haworth (Nancy) of Orange and daughter Karen Haworth Grebe (Ken) of Bleiblerville, Texas.

She also leaves behind four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

At her request, the family will gather to celebrate her life and scatter her remains.

The date is pending.