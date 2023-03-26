PHOTO FEATURE — Orange getting ready for big weekend

Published 12:14 am Sunday, March 26, 2023

By Staff Reports

(Courtesy photo)

In anticipation of downtown events being held April 1, City of Orange leaders announced staffers are in the process of working cleanup efforts to showcase a clean and safe venue.

Events being held in downtown Orange April 1 include Art in the Park, the Orange Riverfront Car Show and the Shock Foster parade and celebration ceremony.

For additional information, call the Orange Convention & Visitors Bureau at 409-883-1011 or 409-221-3325.

