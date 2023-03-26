PHOTO FEATURE — Orange getting ready for big weekend Published 12:14 am Sunday, March 26, 2023

In anticipation of downtown events being held April 1, City of Orange leaders announced staffers are in the process of working cleanup efforts to showcase a clean and safe venue.

Events being held in downtown Orange April 1 include Art in the Park, the Orange Riverfront Car Show and the Shock Foster parade and celebration ceremony.

For additional information, call the Orange Convention & Visitors Bureau at 409-883-1011 or 409-221-3325.