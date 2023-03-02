Art in the Park, Riverfront Car Show back in 2023 with special guest boxing world champion Published 2:02 pm Thursday, March 2, 2023

The Orange Convention and Visitors Bureau is thrilled to announce the 21st annual Art in the Park and 4th annual Orange Riverfront Car Show is returning in 2023.

These events are joining forces to provide a day full of fun April 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Art in the Park is held in its traditional location at Stark Park, and the Orange Riverfront Car Show is held on Front Avenue.

These two events are in walking distance from one another to provide entertainment for all ages and interests.

A special addition this year is a parade and ceremony honoring Orange native and WBC World Champion O’Shaquie “Shock” Foster, beginning at noon.

Spend the day strolling throughout Stark Park and find unique items provided by more than 100 artists and crafters, then hop over Front Avenue and take a look at a number of classic cars, show cars, sports cars and much more.

An award ceremony will take place beginning at 2 p.m. at Riverfront Pavilion for the top car show entries.

Food and drink vendors are available for both locations.

Dogs, skateboards, bicycles and coolers are NOT be allowed at Art in the Park or the Orange Riverfront Car Show.

On-site registration for the car show is available the morning of the event, beginning at 7 a.m.

Registration for Art in the Park is first come, first serve.

Applications may be found in the CVB office inside city hall.

Additional information may be obtained from the Convention & Visitors Bureau office at 409-883-1011.