Paul Edward LeBouef Published 4:37 pm Friday, March 10, 2023

Paul Edward LeBouef, 75, of Orange, Texas, passed away on March 8, 2023, at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont.

Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 13, 2023, at St. Mary Cemetery in Orange.

Officiating will be Reverend Sinclair Oubre with St. Frances of Assisi Catholic Church in Orange.

Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in Orange, Texas, on May 27, 1947, he was the son of Stanley LeBouef and Margery (Hagy) LeBouef.

Paul was a lifetime resident of Orange, and an inspector for the City of Orange for over 30 years.

He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather.

Paul spent years coaching little league and was the leader for Boy Scouts Troop 1 and a cub scout leader for his son.

In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and loved cowboys and western movies, especially those starring John Wayne.

Paul will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Margery LeBouef; and sister, Martha Holmes.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Kaylard LeBouef; children, Terry Linn LeBouef and partner Angela, Leah Anne LeBouef, and Tyler Joseph LeBouef; grandchildren, Shelby Cook and husband Conor, and Camiron LeBouef; and numerous other loving family and friends.

Serving as pallbearers will be David Boehme, Eric Simon, Timothy Davis, Jonathon Davis, Daniel Simon, and Warren Thamm.

Paul’s family would like to extend a special thanks to Warren Thamm, Dr. Calvin Parker, Kenny Broussard, Sparkle with Harbor Hospice, Laken, and Emily for the loving care and attention they provided to him and his entire family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://act.alz.org/ or to St. Frances of Assisi Catholic Church in Orange, Texas.