Joe Franklin, 80, of Orange passed away on February 18, 2023, peacefully at his home.

He was born in Mineral Wells, Texas, on May 9,1942, he was the son of Nina Harvey and J.D. Franklin.

He went on to serve the United States Air Force as an Air Force Mechanic in the Vietnam War.

After his military service he worked for the City of West Orange for 18 years until he retired.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nina Harvey and J.D. Franklin. Also by his sister, Sharon Kay. Also by his wife, Mary E. Franklin. Also by his great granddaughter, Namine Thibodeaux.

He is survived by his children, Kerri and Russell Campbell of Orange, David Franklin and wife, Tricia of Orange, Erik and Elizabeth Franklin of Garrison, Texas, Sharon and Paul Davies of England. Also by his sister, Pam Guynes Weatherford, Texas.

He also has 14 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.