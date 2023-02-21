Learn health, nutrition and cooking tips for free Published 12:12 am Tuesday, February 21, 2023

As a recently revived department within the county, Orange County Health Services is for the first time providing a free four-day wellness series, beginning next month.

The events feature hands-on learning activities for health, nutrition, cooking and more.

To register, call Ally Wray at 409-988-2946.

According to Wray, Orange County is an underserved health and food insecure community, and those in Health Services want to provide individuals with resources and programs to achieve a healthy lifestyle.

The series takes place from 11 a.m. to noon March 1, 8, 22 and 29 at Orange Christian Services, 2518 W. Park Avenue in Orange.

Wray said participants should bring an open mind and a willingness to learn.

“As a health educator for our community, I feel like it is important to provide the necessary skills and knowledge to better and openly serve the Orange County community,” she said.

Wray has “proudly” lived in Orange County her whole life. She attended Lamar University, earning a bachelors & masters in public health.

Seasonal fruits and vegetables, as well as learning how to eat healthier will be addressed during the series.

“I feel very privileged to be able to work for Orange County Health Services, working in the community in grew up in,” she said.

Those with questions can also email awray@co.orange.tx.us.