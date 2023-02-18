Man with gun robs gas station/convenience store Saturday morning; Orange Police seek public’s help Published 10:25 am Saturday, February 18, 2023

An Orange gas station/convenience store was robbed at gunpoint, and authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate the gunman.

The Orange Police Department has released photos of a man believed to be the perpetrator.

Det. Nick Medina said investigators suspect the gunman is a black male who wore white shoes, grey sweatpants, a grey hoodie and a red face mask.

“The hoodie appears to have a picture on the front, which shows a male standing next to a turquoise car with words written above it,” an Orange Police Department statement read. “The suspect carried and displayed a handgun and stole money and merchandise during the robbery.”

Orange Police Department patrol officers were dispatched to the Exxon gas station in the 6800 block of FM 1130 following a robbery report at 7:21 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the gunman left prior to the officers’ arrival, and authorities were unable to locate him.

The investigation is on-going.

If anyone has information about the robbery, call the Orange Police Department at 409-883-1026 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477), visit 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS app.

You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.