Wanda Jean Wood Published 2:48 pm Friday, February 10, 2023

Wanda Jean Wood, 85, of Beaumont, Texas, passed away on February 6, 2023, at Rosemary House in Beaumont, Texas.

Memorial services will be at 5:00 p.m., Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Texas.

Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 4:00 p.m.., Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Wanda Jean was born on May 13, 1937, to Thomas Mouzell and Minnie Geneva Fletcher in Tyler, Texas.

She talked lovingly of her childhood, red dirt mud pies and East Texas wildflowers, all of which she could identify.

Her family moved to Orange, and she attended Stark High School.

There she met James H. Wood, Jr. “Jimmy” and they married in 1954. They attended Park Avenue Methodist Church and went there as a family with their children every Sunday.

Wanda Jean and Jimmy were in the choir, and both had beautiful voices. She was a true Christian and practiced her faith throughout her life.

Wanda lived a life of service to the church, her family, and her friends. Together, they built their world around their daughters and grandchildren.

Wanda enjoyed a career with the Orangefield Independent School District from 1967 until retiring in 1991.

She was loved by her students and co-workers. Her co-workers turned into lifelong friends with whom she kept in touch with until her passing.

Wanda made everything fun. Holidays and all other occasions were filled with good food and were highly decorated.

She could throw a tea party for her grandchildren like no other and perfected the art of roasting marshmallows over a candle flame.

She effortlessly hosted Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, Birthdays, and other celebratory meals for the entire family. She filled her family with fun, laughter, togetherness, and great food. Wanda gave them loving memories because they were so lucky to have been blessed with her. They were truly at home when with her.

Wanda’s family enjoyed her optimistic view of them and the world, her beautiful spirit, and her appreciation of all the little things. She was a force: witty, funny, imaginative, and generous. She loved her yard full of flowers, feeding the birds, and all of her family’s dogs.

Wanda was blessed with the grace to always forgive, and the compassion and empathy to always find the good in everything and everyone.

Her friends and family were her world, and if you were lucky enough to be in that circle, you were loved and you knew it.

Wanda is preceded in death by her parents, Minnie and Mouzell Fletcher; her husband, James H. Wood, Jr.; sister, Sue Leger; and daughter, Patricia Gale Flowers.

Those left to celebrate her life are her daughters, Belinda Russell and husband, Rick, Paula LaGrone and husband, Kevin, and Kathy Thomasson and husband, Mark; grandchildren, Chris Flowers, Patrick Flowers, Monica Roberts and husband, Travis, Jesseca Curley and husband, Jason, Jody LaGrone, Jennifer Thomasson, and Dean Thomasson; great-grandchildren, Emree and Riley Flowers, June and Anson Roberts, and Gavin and Emersyn Curley; brother, Thomas Fletcher and wife, Debbie; sister-in-law, Pamela Prince and husband, Ervin; and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, surprise someone you love, in the Wanda Wood Way, with something thoughtful. Or, treat yourself, because she would love that even more.