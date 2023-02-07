Fundraiser set for Orange County Sheriff’s deputy after home ruined by tornado Published 12:58 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023

ORANGE — Orange County Sheriff’s Office Alumni are rallying to help one of their own impacted negatively by last month’s dangerous tornadoes.

Alumni Association President Denise Colley said Det. Jimmy Smith was injured when the tornadoes struck Jan. 25 and his home was completely destroyed.

The Alumni are hosting a link sale from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 123 S. 6th St., between the tax office and courthouse in Orange.

Lunches are $8 and include a link on a bun or tortilla, bag of chips and can drink. Additional links are available for $3 each.

Advanced orders can be made with Colley at 409-748-6647.

Free delivery is available for lunches of five or more.

“We’re just trying to raise a little money to help him and his wife out,” Colley said, noting the fundraiser is a surprise effort and the deputy has not been told.

“We’re a small organization right now and we’re always looking for members to come help us. We try to bring in the community the help with the sheriff’s department in a time of need.”

According to Colley, Orange County Sheriff’s Office Alumni help organize and run the annual Cops & Kids and Blue Santa efforts.

“We want to be a bridge so people are not so scared of sheriff’s department deputies or any type of law enforcement,” she said.

“This is the first big fundraiser we have actually put together for a first responder in need. We’re hoping this will be just the beginning of helping our community and the people who serve, whether that is law enforcement, fire department or EMS. We hope to make it big enough to do that for others.”