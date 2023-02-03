Lee Samuel “Sonny” Mills Published 4:17 pm Friday, February 3, 2023

Lee Samuel “Sonny” Mills passed away on the 20th day of January, 2023, at the age of 94 years and 11 months.

Sonny was born in Center, Texas on February 20th, 1928.

His family moved to Orange in 1940, where he graduated from Stark High School in 1946.

He joined the U. S. Army and served from May 1946 to 1949. Sonny attended Southern Methodist University prior to beginning his employment at Gulf States Utilities, now known as Entergy.

He worked 40 years at the Orange and Beaumont locations before retiring. He enjoyed many hobbies including woodworking, fishing, hunting and being with his family.

Sonny is preceded in death by his parents, William Joseph and Bonnie Mills and his sisters; Marie VanMeter, Betty Jo Woolard, Roxy Cobb and Martha Langworthy.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Arlene Luther Miller, two sons, Jerry Lee Mills (Donna) and Sammy B. Mills (Anissa). Grandchildren, Stacey Burris (Randy Gant), Shelby Ford (Bubba), Samantha Bioseh (Collins), Cassandra Dever, and Kyle Mills (Rosemary). Nieces, Cheryl Jacobs, Chloe Petry, and Gina Knighton. Nephews, Keary Cobb, Kevin Hickman, and Dr. Walter Hickman. Great Grandchildren, Jacob and Jessee Burris; Cameron, Colby, and Callie Wedgeworth; Ethan and Eli Bioseh; and Scarlet Mills.

Special thanks to the staff of Casita De Manuel, Private Care Home, in Kirbyville, Texas for their loving care and prayers given to Sonny and his family.

A celebration of life is planned for a later date.