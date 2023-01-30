Elizabeth (Betsy) Phillips Published 4:06 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

Elizabeth (Betsy) Phillips died on January 27, 2023, in Whitney Center in Hamden, Connecticut.

She was born on December 6, 1926 in Forrest City, Arkansas, where she grew up.

She was valedictorian of her high school class and attended the University of Arkansas, where she met her future husband, Sidney H. (Sid) Phillips, who predeceased her by 25 years. Betsy and her husband moved to Houston in 1953 and later to Orange in 1957, where she and her husband raised their son, Sidney, Jr.

Betsy received her bachelor’s degree in philosophy and psychology at the University of Arkansas and later her master’s degree in education at Lamar University.

She taught English at Little Cypress High School for many years, rising in the ranks to become superintendent of schools of the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Independent School District for the last five years of her career.

She moved to Hamden, Connecticut 20 years ago to be near her son.

She is survived by her son Sidney (and his husband, Jack) of Woodbridge, Connecticut, and her beloved grandson Jesse of Denver, Colorado.

A service of remembrance will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. in the Whitney Center Common Room, 6th floor, 200 Leeder Hill Drive, Hamden, Connecticut.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in her memory to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1401 West Park Avenue, Orange, Texas, 77630.

A service of remembrance will be held in Orange, Texas, at a later date. Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home, 2300 Whitney Avenue, Hamden, Connecticut in care of arrangements.

To send condolences to Betsy’s family, please see obituary at www.beecherandbennett.com.