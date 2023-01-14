Robert Roland Stalnaker Jr. Published 9:54 am Saturday, January 14, 2023

Robert Roland Stalnaker Jr., beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great grandfather, began his earthly life February 21, 1929, in Fairmont, West Virginia.

The third child of Ethel and Robert Roland Stalnaker lived in West Virginia with his parents and four siblings until moving to Orange, Texas in 1946 where he graduated from Lutcher Stark High School, and married Bobbie Jean Marsh.

They were married for almost seventy years and had three children.

He began his working career at the DuPont Company’s Sabine River Works in 1948 and remained with the DuPont Company thirty-eight years until his retirement from the Ingleside location in 1986.

His career included service in the Production Department and later in the Employee Relations Division from which he retired as an Employee Relations Specialist.

The highlight of his career was spent in Dusseldorf, Germany where he conducted the start-up of a Plant that kept him in Europe for three months, where he was able to enjoy additional travel.

In Orange he was a member of First United Methodist Church where he served on Missions, Membership and Evangelism, Fishermen’s Club, Methodist Men, Official Board, and usher.

The family received the Family of the Year award in 1967. Bob was also active in the Lion’s Club, American Red Cross Disaster efforts, and served as scoutmaster of Troop 8 for ten years.

After being transferred to South Texas in 1975 he served on the Board of San Pat Community Credit Union and as president of the Board of Directors for approximately fifteen years.

After moving to Corpus Christi he worked with the United Way Campaign as a Loaned Executive for five years and received the Karen Allen Bickham Award. At First United Methodist Church he was a member of the Jennie Hill Cooper Class and served on the Church and Society work Area and the Administrative Board.

He also served as a Homebound Communion Steward. He was a member of the Revelaires Dance Club and a member and former president of the DuPont Retirees Club.

He and his wife returned to the Orange area in 2012 and settled in Mauriceville. They joined the First United Methodist Church in Mauriceville, and after Harvey, transferred their church membership to First United Methodist Church in Orange.

After the death of his wife, Robert moved to Waco, Texas, to live with his youngest daughter, Beth Gray and her husband, George, along with his beloved dog, Texas.

He attended First Woodway Church and was a member of the Lassiter Life Group.

He lived his life as a man of unquestionable principle as a dedicated Christian.

His hobbies included travel and making beautiful woodworking objects. A member of the Jennie Hill Cooper Class of First United Methodist Church in Corpus Christi, he made a pulpit with the Methodist emblem for the class.

He also used his woodworking skills for many beautiful useful items and contributed his time greatly to making items for the Asbury Church Children’s Ministries. In addition, he crafted a birdhouse replicating FUMC of Corpus Christi for use at Mt. Wesley, Methodist handmade ornaments, and wooden Bible Bonanza!

Awards for hundreds of children. His greatest love was his family. He always had time for his family, and he will be greatly missed.

He passed away from a stroke – peacefully, without pain and with family members present. He is survived by his children -Marsha Martin, Robert Charles Stalnaker ( Sherry), Beth Ann Gray (George), grandchildren – Traci Pigott (Tim), Robert C. Stalnaker, Jr., April Morton (Craig), Amy Walker (Jeff), Angela Oliver (Hunter), Christina Cochran (Dillon), eleven great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and one sister, Colleen Stalnaker Adair.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Texas.

Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at noon.