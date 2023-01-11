What’s needed and how to donate to Orange County animal shelters

Published 12:18 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023

By Orange Leader

For information about adopting or fostering, call Traci James at 409-998-2614.

Three animal shelters in Orange County are in constant need of dog and puppy food, local officials said.

Orange and West Orange are also always in need of cat and kitten food, as well as litter.

Orange accepts all brands of food.

Monetary or food donations can be made at the shelter Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 806 Simmons Drive.

West Orange requests small lightly used blankets and sheets, as well as animal crackers used for treats. Donations can be made Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 2700 Austin St.

Pinehurst requests Victor Multi Pro dog food, which can be purchased at Peveto’s Feed & Farm Supply on Hwy 62 South. Monetary donations can also be made at Peveto’s Feed & Farm Supply.

Other brands of dog food can be dropped off at the shelter from Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 3000 Gull Street (behind Foskey Vet Clinic).

— Written by Chrissie Mouton

More News

Orange County animal shelters face crowded situation

Kristian Gordon earns place with All-State Band; performance planned in San Antonio

Waiting list for Homeowner Reconstruction Assistance opening soon

Lutcher Theater bringing science to life on stage for local students

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar