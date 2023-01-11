What’s needed and how to donate to Orange County animal shelters Published 12:18 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Three animal shelters in Orange County are in constant need of dog and puppy food, local officials said.

Orange and West Orange are also always in need of cat and kitten food, as well as litter.

Orange accepts all brands of food.

Monetary or food donations can be made at the shelter Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 806 Simmons Drive.

West Orange requests small lightly used blankets and sheets, as well as animal crackers used for treats. Donations can be made Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 2700 Austin St.

Pinehurst requests Victor Multi Pro dog food, which can be purchased at Peveto’s Feed & Farm Supply on Hwy 62 South. Monetary donations can also be made at Peveto’s Feed & Farm Supply.

Other brands of dog food can be dropped off at the shelter from Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 3000 Gull Street (behind Foskey Vet Clinic).

— Written by Chrissie Mouton