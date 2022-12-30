The Not So Newlywed Game brings laughter for a great cause Published 12:06 am Friday, December 30, 2022

BEAUMONT — A great event is coming up in February when Samaritan Counseling Center of Southeast Texas hosts The Not So Newlywed Game.

The show starts at 6 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Beaumont Event Centre on Crocket Street.

“We always have a blast with this event every year,” said Samaritan Counseling Center spokesperson Robin McCutcheon. “The proceeds are so great, because it helps so many people. Funds go to our Children’s Advocacy Program and also to families that or not insured or underinsured.”

It is definitely the Newlywed Game with a twist, as the couples participating have a few years behind them.

The questions asked are hilarious and all the competitors and patrons have a great time.

“We like to get contestants that are dear to their communities, and we reach out to not only Jefferson but Orange County and Hardin County contestants as well,” said McCutcheon. “We also make sure that the couple have been married at least 10 years. So many of the questions are hilarious, and the crowd gets to poke fun at them in a positive way.”

Celebrity couples participating include Orange Mayor Larry Spears and his wife Tricia; Lisa and Ray Callas, Lisa and Brent Coon and Lindsay and Baylor Wortham.

Orange County Judge John Gothia and his wife Glynis and Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick and his wife Sherrie are the celebrity judges.

Emcees for the evening will be Misty and Brent Goodridge and Mary Ann and Robert Reid.

“It’s great to have Mayor Spears and his wife coming. I know Larry, and he can certainly make people laugh,” said McCutcheon. “We had Johnny and Becky Trahan from Orange last year in the competition, and they were wonderful. I’m sure Judge Gothia will bring plenty of charm and his witty nature to the table.”

The event honors a special person each year.

This year the honoree will be Nathan Cross.

“We honor someone every year that is heavily involved in their community and does so much positive work,” said McCutcheon. “Last year it was former Beaumont Mayor Evelyn Lord. This year our honoree will be Nathan Cross.”

McCutcheon feels the award is definitely deserving for Cross.

“Mr. Cross has been so influential throughout our area,” said McCutcheon. “He’s a proud graduate of Lamar University and a retired CPA. He was a long-time member of the Beaumont ISD School Board and is such a staple working with the Beaumont Chamber of Commerce.”

Samaritan Counseling Center of Southeast Texas is a non-profit counseling organization that uses the concept of mind, body and spirit to promote the healing and growth of people and the reconciliation of couples, families and organizations.

This integration of behavioral sciences and faith traditions is the foundational base for counseling.

The Samaritan Counseling Center provides professional counseling services to individuals and families. They make mental health services available to low income families. They have licensed and certified practitioners in the area of counseling available to respond to the spiritual needs of clients in order to bring about the integration of mind, body and spirit in the healing process.

They also provide spiritually integrated counseling, psychotherapy, education and consulting and they assist local organizations and congregations with their care-giving.

Log onto tickettailor.com/events/nsnw23/732747/ to purchase tickets to the event.