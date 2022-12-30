KATHIE’S KORNER – Inner Beauty Day should always be celebrated Published 12:02 am Friday, December 30, 2022

As I started my day, I took a quick look in the mirror, on my dresser, as I passed by, and gasped.

I thought to myself, “It’s not just a ‘bad hair’ day, it’s for sure, ‘Inner beauty day’ … every time I think of this funny and yet, Biblical saying I mentally, travel down memory lane.

I worked with Jerry Savelle in his Prison Correspondence Ministry with a great friend, Becky Caudle, who is now Becky Dornhecker, a traveling evangelist and writer, with her husband, Ken Dornhecker, saving, with God’s leading, thousands of lost, lonely, confused, ready for a change, souls.

Before work one morning at Jerry’s offices I found Becky in the hall, on the way to our work area, re-arranging her hair, saying, Kathie, it’s “Inner Beauty Day.”

We laughed and laughed. I have used that phrase so many times when I’m dissatisfied with my appearance. It always makes people laugh.

I have shared with so many young women who don’t know about I Peter 3:3&4 (Amplified Bible) where the saying originated.

“Let not yours be the (merely) external adorning with (elaborate) interweaving and knotting of the hair, the wearing of jewelry or changes of clothes; but let it be the inward adorning and beauty of the hidden person of the heart with the incorruptible and unfading charm of a gentle and peaceful spirit, which is very precious in the sight of God.”

The entertainment and press world has steered young and old girls with their revealing, strange, clothes and celebrity actions to impress certain people and get fans along with all the lazer lights and smoke.

I say, work on your talent or gifts more ! That’s impressive.

We used to say, in the music studios, “if you can’t sing or dance, wear a flashy shirt” now, totally out of control…My opinion…We girls are also reminded about how beautiful Sarah was and not a hysterical woman, adoring and supporting her husband.

Always go to the Word to confirm your life, as a woman of God, not someone’s opinion.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Orange Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.