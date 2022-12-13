Jerry Lee Gilbeaux Sr. Published 3:20 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Jerry Lee Gilbeaux Sr., 90 of Orange, Texas, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at his home in Orange.

Jerry was born in Alexandria, Louisiana on August 6, 1932. He attended Lutcher Stark High School in Orange and graduated in 1953. Jerry served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 and was stationed in Germany. Jerry was married to his wife, Kathy Gilbeaux for 39 years. He retired from Chevron Chemical (formerly Gulf Chemical, and Spencer Chemical) in Orange after 37 years of service. In his younger years, Jerry was mentor with Junior Achievement.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Kathy Gilbeaux of Orange, Texas; his son, Jerry Gilbeaux, Jr. and wife, Lisa of Orange, Texas; his daughters, Laura Smithhart and husband, Brent Smithhart of San Marcos, Texas and Carolee Appel and husband, Gregg Appel of Kerrville, Texas; his brothers, Raymond Gilbeaux and wife, Joann Gilbeaux of Orange, Texas, Rickey Gilbeaux and wife, Susan Gilbeaux of Orange, Texas, Billy Slaughter and wife, Melva Slaughter of Alexandria, Louisiana; his sister, Dorothy Slaughter Hicks of Florida; his grandchildren, Lindsey Gilbeaux, Katie Appel, Jake Appel, Avery Smithhart, Josh Appel, Maddison Smithhart, Abbey Appel, and Stacy Caillavet Carlock; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Hoffmeyer and Luke Hall; and great-great granddaughter, Hallee Holmes; along with several nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by his mother, Trixie Bryant of Hope, Arkansas, and his father and stepmother, Loyd and Mary Gilbeaux of Orange, Texas.

Services to honor Jerry will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at St. Mary Cemetery. Interment will immediately follow.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jerry Gilbeaux, Jr., Gregg Appel, Brent Smithhart, Jake Appel, Josh Appel, and Troy Gilbeaux.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

The family wants to extend a special thank you to Gentiva Hospice and Montebello Home Care.