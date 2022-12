Sheriff’s Office says child relocated with family Published 8:44 am Sunday, December 11, 2022

On Saturday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a child has been connected again with this family.

Authorities previously said the child was located at Lions Den Park in Orange.

He was dropped off by someone in a white utility vehicle. He’s approximately 3 to 4 years old.

Police had asked if anyone knew the identity of the child to contact the Orange Police Department at 409–883-1014.