Keith Alan Huffaker Published 4:14 pm Friday, December 2, 2022

Funeral service for Keith Alan Huffaker, 66, of Lamesa will be held Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Lee Lennon officiating.

Burial will follow at Dawson County Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Branon Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Monday, December 5, 2022, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Branon Funeral Home.

Keith passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022, in Lamesa. He was born December 14, 1955, in Lamesa, TX to Roy Edward and Helen (Stanley) Huffaker.

He did some cotton farming when he was younger and enjoyed buying and selling houses.

He worked for many years for Motiva (oil refinery) in Port Arthur, TX., where he gained friends who became his family. Keith loved spending time with his family and only granddaughter, Skylynn Michelle Huffaker.

He was so proud of his family name and heritage.

Keith is survived by his son Shawn Huffaker and fiance’ Tasha of Orange, TX; granddaughter, Skylynn Michelle Huffaker; and sister, Faira Knezevich of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

He is preceded in death by his father, Roy Huffaker; mother, Helen Huffaker; and grandparents, Cecil and Estelle Stanley and Herman and Ollie Huffaker.

To send condolences online, please visit www.branonfuneralhome. com.