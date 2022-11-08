Joan Marilyn Nelson Published 3:42 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Joan Marilyn Nelson, 92, of Orange, passed away on November 2, 2022.

Graveside services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church of Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Bobby Daniel.

Visitation will be from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

She was born on April 5, 1930, in Clinton, Iowa, where she married her high school sweetheart Richard (Dick) Nelson.

They were married 66 years before his passing.

She is the daughter of Arnold and Genevieve Lillie (Tosh).

Joan and Dick had three children, with whom Joan was involved in many of their childhood activities.

Some of her interests included traveling, reading, gardening, and antiques.

Joan was a former diocese of the Stark House; member of the Antique Club of Orange and she was a former longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Orange.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Genevieve Lillie; son, Kenneth James Nelson; sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Bert Nickelsen; and son-in-law, Wade Bynum.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kathryn and Barry McKenzie of Orange; daughter, Kimberly Bynum of Denver, Colorado; grandson, Stephen McKenzie of Lewisville, Texas; grandson and wife, Kyle and Jessica Bynum, and great grandson and great granddaughter, Ryan and Serenity Bynum, all of Denver, Colorado.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Alzheimer’s Foundation, or to a charity of your choosing.