THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE: Severe weather expected for Southeast Texas Published 8:57 am Thursday, November 3, 2022

As of Thursday morning, there remains a risk of severe weather expected this week due to cold frontal passage, according to the National Weather Service.

The main concern will be damaging wind gusts and hail; however, there is an isolated risk of tornadoes. Heavy rain is expected and flooding of low-lying areas is possible.

All Southeast Texas counties as well as a majority of southwest parishes reside in the Slight Risk (2 out of 5), which is where the greatest threat will likely set up.

Showers will begin Friday afternoon, increasing in coverage and intensity thereafter.

The greatest risk for severe weather will occur late Friday and extend into Saturday morning going west to east across the area.