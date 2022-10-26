Weather concerns shift Orangefield-Kirbyville gridiron battle up a day this week

The District 10-3A Division I football battle between the Orangefield Bobcats and Kirbyville Wildcats has moved to Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Orangefield’s F.L. McLain Stadium.

“Due to the inclement weather that is set to come in on Friday, the varsity game has been moved to Thursday,” said Orangefield Athletic Director and head football coach Josh Smalley.

“The Junior Varsity game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Friday in Kirbyville. The junior high football game has been canceled. Senior Night activities remain scheduled for Thursday night.”

The Bobcats (6-2, 4-0) sit atop the District 10-3A Division I standings as they will look to tame the Wildcats (3-6, 2-3).