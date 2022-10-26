Weather concerns shift Orangefield-Kirbyville gridiron battle up a day this week

Published 10:59 am Wednesday, October 26, 2022

By Van Wade

Orangefield defenders wrap up a Tarkington running back earlier this season. (Mark Pachuca/Orange Leader)

The District 10-3A Division I football battle between the Orangefield Bobcats and Kirbyville Wildcats has moved to Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Orangefield’s F.L. McLain Stadium.

“Due to the inclement weather that is set to come in on Friday, the varsity game has been moved to Thursday,” said Orangefield Athletic Director and head football coach Josh Smalley.

“The Junior Varsity game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Friday in Kirbyville. The junior high football game has been canceled. Senior Night activities remain scheduled for Thursday night.”

The Bobcats (6-2, 4-0) sit atop the District 10-3A Division I standings as they will look to tame the Wildcats (3-6, 2-3).

More High School Sports

VOLLEY WRAP: Lady Cards finish perfect district run, again; LC-M, Orangefield, Vidor playoff-bound

Red hot Orangefield Bobcats welcome challenge with Kirbyville’s uncommon size

Another year, another run to state for Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Annabelle Fisher; see full regional results

Little Cypress-Mauriceville set to motor into Lumberton against red-hot Raiders

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar