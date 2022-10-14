Janis Carroll Smith, 76, of Orange, passed away on October 11, 2022, at home surrounded by loving family.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Pinehurst Pentecostal Church.

Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, at Pinehurst Pentecostal Church.

Janis was born in DeQuincy, Louisiana, on December 22, 1945, she was the daughter of William Carl Heard and Lelia Marie Heard. She married her husband William Wayne Smith, on May 24, 1968, in DeQuincy.

They pastored in Grand Isle, Louisiana before moving to Orange in 1972 to pastor Pinehurst United Pentecostal Church.

Janis attended Sowela Tech and Lamar State College and had a Degree in Interior Design.

In her younger years, she worked for the John Scofield Law firm in Lake Charles and at DeQuincy General Hospital.

Janis was a wonderful artist and loved to do oil paintings, throughout her life.

During their pastoral time at Pinehurst Pentecostal Church, Janis was an organist and spent many years in ministry at the church.

Janis loved flowers in any form and her gardens were a source of joy.

The highlight of each year, for her, was hosting her annual Christmas party for the ladies of the church and dear family and friends.

She always had an eye for the smallest details and always put her special touch on it.

Her latest role in life as Grammy, was her most fulfilling in life. Gabrielle made her a Grammy first and she loved taking her on trips, getting their nails done and playing “store” when she was young.

Luca and Wyatt were next to bring new life to her role as Grammy and she loved reading stories, overnight sleepovers and taking trips with them.

She always loved having Gabrielle, Luca, and Wyatt and Delilah her bonus grand at the house, and letting them have a grand time.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Lelia Heard; brother, Edley Heard and wife Doris; and sisters-in-law, Joann Heard, Pat McInnis, and Elaine Smith.

She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Reverend W.W. Smith of Orange; sons, William Timothy Smith of Orange, Christopher Wayne Smith of Dallas, Stanlee Carroll Smith and wife Rhiannon of Orange; grandchildren, Gabrielle Katarina Smith, Luca Asher Smith, and Wyatt Liam Smith; brothers, Galvin Heard, Reggie Heard, and Danny Heard and wife Theresa; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Trinity Hospice and their staff that provided such wonderful care for Janis.