Ronnie Paul Cormier, 65, of Lumberton, died Thursday, October 13, 2022. He was born on April 4, 1957, in Jasper, to Lena Rudd Cormier and Rene Joseph Cormier.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia (Patty) Cormier; children, James Cormier of Georgetown; Christine Do and her husband, Zuy, of Round Rock; Brandon Smith and his wife, Sarah, of DeRidder, Louisiana; and Aaron Young and his wife, Sammi Jo, of Elton, Louisiana; grandchildren, Brayden, Bryce, Kinsley, Kinton, and Tori Smith, Landon and Bryson Celestine, and Hudson and Eleanore Do; sister, Theresa Bridges and her husband, Tommy, of Lumberton; and uncle, Ray Rudd of Gillis, Louisiana. He is preceded in death by his parents.

A gathering of Ronnie’s family and friends will be 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 21, 2022, at Broussard’s, 490 Cemetery Road, Silsbee. His funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Broussard’s, with his interment to follow at R.S. Farmer Cemetery, Silsbee.

