Bobby Nelson was born a simple man of modest means and yet died a giant of a man.

He was full of love, compassion, and care.

Bobby married the love of his life, Cecile, and they were married for over 70 years.

They gave birth to one child, Deborah, who was his pride and joy.

He gave back to his community volunteering and helped others in need whenever he could.

Papa set an amazing example for his grandchildren.

He served his country in the National Guard and the Air Force.

He worked tirelessly and enthusiastically for Texaco for nearly 40 years.

A Graveside Service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, October 16, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Bridge City, Texas.

His legacy lives on with his wife, Cecile Nelson, of 70 years, Debbie Dougharty (his daughter), Paul Dougharty (son-in-law), his 3 grandchildren (Benjamin Dougharty, Brenna Heinrich, Neil Dougharty and wife Kelli) and his 7 great grandchildren.

May he rest in peace and may the fond memories you have of him continue to fuel your lives, your dreams, and the beauty you find in others.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Ride to END Alzheimer’s in honor of his daughter, Debbie.

Bobby’s son-in-law, grandchildren and a great grandson are participating in the ride in November. 100% of Donations goes to Alzheimer’s Research.

Please Donate at: http://act.alz.org/goto/TeamDebbie