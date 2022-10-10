PHOTO FEATURE — Jalyn Alfaro crowned 2022 Orangefield Homecoming Queen

Published 6:42 am Monday, October 10, 2022

By Orange Leader

(Photo courtesy of Mark Pachuca)

ORANGEFIELD — It was quite the Homecoming celebration at Orangefield High School Friday night.

Senior Jalyn Alfaro, shown here with father Jorge Alfaro, was crowned the 2022 Orangefield Homecoming Queen.

Immediately afterwards, their was a tremendous fireworks show.

Also, the Bobcats showed plenty of fireworks on the field, defeating the Tarkington Longhorns for Homecoming in District 10-3A Division I play.

