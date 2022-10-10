Frank David Claybar, 74, a lifelong resident of Orange, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 14, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Jim Sichko.

Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m.

David was born in Orange, Texas on February 27, 1948.

He was the son of Marjorie and Lannie Claybar.

David graduated with honors from Schreiner High School in Kerrville before going on to graduate yet again with honors from Commonwealth College of Mortuary Science, becoming a licensed funeral director and embalmer in the state of Texas.

For several years, during the 1960’s and 1970’s, David served as President and Chief Operating Manager of Claybar Funeral Home. He always had a passion for helping people, especially as a first responder and emergency care and transport.

Under the guidance of David, Claybar Funeral Home was the first ambulance company in the United States to purchase and utilize Modular Ambulances, which are now the industry standard and currently used in Orange County, as well as being the voice and vision that brought Acadian Ambulance to Texas.

He also spent time serving on the Executive Board and Board of Directors with the East Texas Gulf Coast Regional Trauma Advisory Council.

David and his wife, Peggy, owned and operated Orange Forest Lawn and Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, perpetual care cemeteries in Orange. He had owned The Sportsman Shop, a retail boat dealership that later became Hodge Boats and Motors.

David served as a board member for 25 years and won the Sportsman of the Year Award in 2000 for the Sabine Chapter of Ducks Unlimited. He also served on the Orange City Council for six years, and was a past, and youngest, President of the Orange Rotary Club.

David was a guiding light and inspiration to many. He loved his family dearly and will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

“Frank David Claybar will be memorialized as a Founding Father of Orange County Ambulance Services. David was always there through his Faithful and Unselfish dedication to the employees and citizens of Orange County, from the beginning of September 29th, 1980, to the closing of Orange County Ambulance in June of 2006.”

Kenneth Wheeler, former Executive Director of Orange County Ambulance Service 1992-2001

He is preceded in death by parents, Marjorie and Lannie Claybar.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 54 years, Peggy Stringer Claybar; sons, Lannie Lloyd Claybar II and wife Melanie, David Christian Claybar and wife Sabrina; grandchildren, Annabelle Claybar, Caroline Claybar, Keller Claybar, Alyssa Ardoin, Walker Smith, Colton Smith, Breelyn Lemaire; brother, William Brown Claybar and wife, Linda; sister-in-law, Betty Trotter; brother-in-law, Bill Stringer and wife Cheri; nieces and nephews, Warren Claybar and wife Brandi, Sarah Claybar, Laurie Cook, Wil Trotter and wife Shawn, Chris Trotter and wife Kari, Cody Stringer and wife Davina, and Alyson Stringer.

Serving as pallbearers will be Ricky Land, Jarvis Buckley, Richard Terry, Charles Duchamp, Jeff Thibodeaux, Ambrose Claybar, and Larry Webb. Honorary pallbearers are David E. Frenzel and Terry Clark.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Traci’s Texas Tails at 4525 White Oak, Orange, Texas 77632; Be Intentional Rescue at 4752 Holly Street, Orange, Texas 77630; the 100 Club of Southeast Texas at P. O. Box 3405, Beaumont, Texas 77704; or to an animal rescue in your area.