Orange man with love of fishing finds home seeing the world in U.S. Navy

Published 12:12 am Tuesday, October 4, 2022

By Stephen Hemelt

Hunter Smith of Orange is seen working in the Philippine Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)

There are a basically two things that inspired Hunter Smith to join the U.S. Navy.

First, his father was in the Navy before him and it him Smith several life opportunities that were special.

Second, Smith, an Orange native, wanted to travel and see the world, which the Navy can and surely has done for him.

Last month, the Navy provided a photo of Smith in action for Orange Newsmedia, which showed the gas turbine systems technician conducting preventative maintenance in the main engine room aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville.

Smith was part of the team performing routine operations in the Philippine Sea.

Chancellorsville is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

“The most thrilling part would have to be the travel,” Smith said. “I am currently stationed and living in Japan, a chance I probably wouldn’t have if I hadn’t joined the U.S. Navy. Experiencing and immersing yourself in new and foreign cultures is definitely thrilling.”
What surprises him the most is how close everyone is.

“When you watch movies or hear from other people, you always hear about ‘brothers in arms,’ but it doesn’t quite click until it’s you with everyone else,” said. “It really is like a second family.”

That new family and interesting places like Japan don’t make Smith forget about home.
He still misses the people and his family the most.

“Other than that, I really miss TexMex food,” he joked. “Can’t find that anywhere out here.”
Smith’s favorite thing to do back home would is going fishing.

“Before I joined, I used to go almost every day,” he said. “I love being on the water or near it. Might be another reason why I joined the U.S. Navy.”

 

