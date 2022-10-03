Leonard, Morris earn royalty status at Little Cypress-Mauriceville Homecoming

Published 8:00 am Monday, October 3, 2022

By Orange Leader

(Mark Pachuca/Orange Leader)

Little Cypress-Mauriceville held its Homecoming festivities Friday night as the Bears took on Spring Legacy.

Brooklyn Leonard captured Homecoming Queen honors while Da’Marion Morris was tabbed King.

In front of a sold out crowd to celebrate their new turf field and their first home game of the season, the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin’ Bears claimed a 50-34 victory over the explosive Spring Legacy Titans at Battlin’ Bear Stadium Friday night.

More News

Woman found unresponsive in Orange pool succumbs at hospital, police say

Bridge City authorities continue fatal crash investigation

Aaliyah Stewart named Homecoming Queen at West Orange-Stark

Texas, Gulf Coast prices drop again. National trends are a little different.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar