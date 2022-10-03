Leonard, Morris earn royalty status at Little Cypress-Mauriceville Homecoming

Little Cypress-Mauriceville held its Homecoming festivities Friday night as the Bears took on Spring Legacy.

Brooklyn Leonard captured Homecoming Queen honors while Da’Marion Morris was tabbed King.

In front of a sold out crowd to celebrate their new turf field and their first home game of the season, the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin’ Bears claimed a 50-34 victory over the explosive Spring Legacy Titans at Battlin’ Bear Stadium Friday night.