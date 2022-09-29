Roland Matt Wolfford, 86, of Orange, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2022, at his home.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 3, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Orange.

Officiating will be Father Antony Paulose. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Orange.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with a Rosary starting at 6:00 p.m., Sunday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in Orange, Texas, on January 13, 1936, he was the son of Liles Wolfford and Emily (Gallien) Wolfford Spiares.

Roland was a proud member of the United States Air Force and was also in the Active Reserves.

He attended St. Mary’s Catholic School from 1st grade till his senior graduation.

Sister Rachel was his mentor and a very dear friend to him for many years.

Roland met his wife Shirley, and they were married at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on August 18, 1956.

They were high school sweethearts and recently celebrated their 66th wedding Anniversary.

They were inseparable and loved each other without end. He was a mechanic at Firestone Petrochemical in Orange for 35 plus years.

He also worked for Livingston Shipyard, Bethlehem Shipyard, and was a Dredge Boat Engineer.

Roland was on the board of Firestone Employees Federal Credit Union, Junior Chamber of Commerce, and was also the general manager of Evergreen Cemetery for 20 years.

He was the Stage Manager for 38 years at Horizons and loved each and every performance.

He has been a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church since the day he was born, Knights of Columbus for 52 years, and a lifetime member of the Boy Scouts of America.

He loved to fish with his sons, even when the catch was small and travel the roads with his daughter no matter where the road led.

Roland adored his family especially his many grandchildren more than anything.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many.

He loved his nieces and nephews and loved his many trips to visit Baton Rouge.

He was looking forward to new grand little ones due in 2023.

He loved big, he served big and will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.

He believed in faith, family and country above all.

He is preceded in death by his father, Liles Wolfford; mother, Emily Spiares; stepfather, Ed Spiares; siblings, Juanita Wolfford Anaud, Leatrice Wolfford Lee, Lilies Wolfford, Jr., Edward “Buddy” Wolfford, and Jeanette Wolfford Frederick.

He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Wolfford; children, Timothy Wolfford and wife Laura, Russell Wolfford and wife Deborah, Jerry Wolfford and wife Mary, Cheri Wolfford Billiot and husband Orlean, and Eric Wolfford and wife Charlotte; grandchildren, Chris Wolfford and wife Jenny, Eddie Wolfford and wife Alecia, Jeremy Wolfford and wife Loudani, Tiffany Wolfford and fiancé Stephen Salisbury, Jacob Baggett and wife Emily, Baylee Richards and husband Shea, Logan Billiot, Adrian and wife Kira, Aaron Wolfford, Austyn Wolfford and wife Madelyn; 10 great grandchildren; 7 great great grandchildren; and numerous other loving family and friends.

“To our grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren, your MawMaw and Me have loved all of you always. What a ride-YBYA!” Roland.

Serving as pallbearers will be Chris Wolfford, Eddie Wolfford, Jeremy Wolfford, Jacob Baggett, Logan Billiot, Adrian Wolfford, Aaron Wolfford, Austyn Wolfford, Orlean Billiot, and Steven Wolfford. Honorary pallbearers are Doug Chapman, Blaze Wolfford, Terry Sherman Jr., Tyler Wolfford, Shea Richards and Stephen Salisbury.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Marys School Foundation at 2600 Bob Hall Rd. Orange, Tx, 77630 or to SETX Hospice at 912 W. Cherry Ave. Orange, Tx, 77630