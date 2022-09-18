STEPHEN HEMELT — At It Fun Jumps opens in Orange to “excellent” response

Trooper Pamela Thomas called it “excellent” when we had a chance to speak this week.

“We had a good crowd over there with quite a bit of kids,” she told me. “It went very well. Kids came in and enjoyed the games. We had corn dogs, chili dogs and everything was free: free gaming and free snow cones and cotton candy. They enjoyed themselves.”

Thomas was speaking about At It Fun Jumps, a new state-of-the-art game room that opened for children and teens.

The location at 1607 14th St. in Orange celebrated an open house Sept. 9, and the event was so popular, there was a spill over to Sept. 10, according to Thomas.

The turnout, thankfully, met Thomas’ expectations and hopes.

“I really, really wanted the kids to come out and have a place to be comfortable,” she said. “They were excited, the kids and the parents. Some parents even came back Saturday saying they saw it on the news or read it in the Orange Leader. They were overwhelmed with how good it looked. Nobody knows how it really looks on the inside when you just see it from the outside. When they got on the inside, they were like, ‘this is really, really nice.’”

Fun aesthetics reflect a gamer’s dream room with oversized, comfy chairs and sound equipment. The venue also includes high-top tables, recliners, a concession stand and bounce houses.

At It Fun Jumps exists as a place young people can have fun at while enjoying an informal setting that parents also feel confident in their children’s safety.

“Parents are excited they can bring kids over to a safe place and not have to worry about them leaving in and out of the building,” Thomas said. “They know someone is always there watching them. The parents really like it.”

The venue is currently open from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 3 to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

“Right now, we are doing $10 for two hours, but if we are not busy, those kids can play until we close,” Thomas said with a laugh. “I am very excited. Yes sir.”

For more information, call 310-869-7122.

Thomas, who is married with two teenagers, became a trooper in 2002 and has received various awards, including the Captain’s Award and Mothers Against Drunk Driving Award.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and is pursuing her master’s degree.

Stephen Hemelt is the publisher at Orange Newsmedia, which produces the Orange Leader and orangeleader.com. He can be reached at stephen.hemelt@orangeleader.com.