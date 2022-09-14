Orange County food drive ready for your contributions this Friday

A two-location Orange County Community Food Drive is planned Friday to benefit those in need across the county.

Once the food drive is over and the food gets sorted, this will be a benefit to those in need who are attending area food pantries, because their bags won’t be as light,” according to United Way of Orange County President and CEO Maureen McAllister.

“They will have a little bit more in their bags to help out,” she said. “We just want to be a part of that because health is one of the areas of focus that United Ways work on. This is one of those ways that we are able to do that.”

Area leaders previously told Orange Newsmedia a combination of concerns have taken focus.

Local food pantries are not receiving the same quantities of foods as in the past, while at the same time volunteers are noticing local clients are struggling to make ends meet.

In response, United Way of Orange County is co-organizing this week’s event.

It takes place at two locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 16.

Participants are asked to drop off nonperishable food items at The Salvation Army, 1950 MLK Drive in Orange, or United Christian Care of Vidor, 293 Wilson Street in Vidor.

The effort benefits several Orange County food pantries:

Bridge City/Orangefield Ministerial Alliance

Mission Office, First Baptist Church Orange

Orange Christian Services

The Salvation Army of Orange

United Christian Care Center of Vidor

Volunteers will be on hand at the two drop-off locations on the day of the event, waiting at the car lanes and collecting the foods.

For more information, call the United Way of Orange County at 409-883-3591.