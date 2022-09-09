At the age of 92 (93 on October 14, 2022), Virginia May Plotts Holt has transitioned into the arms of her Heavenly Father and will be missed by many.

She lived a long, full life and will be remembered for her love of music, her tenacity in learning and exploring new things, her curiosity, and her love for her family.

Virginia was a lifelong learner, and a prolific song writer.

As a seamstress and a proud business owner, it gave her great pleasure to serve her many customers and to help them fit more perfectly into their clothes. Virginia loved to laugh, play board games (especially the board game, Sorry, of which she was ruthlessly the “Queen”), and connect with her family and friends.

She faithfully served the Lord Jesus all her life. She was a pastor’s wife and confidant and taught herself to play the piano to help in the worship services.

She was a friend to many, willing to offer her non-sugar-coated opinion and honest care.

She was preceded to Glory by her husband of 67 years, Charles W. Holt.

Virginia leaves behind her six, grown, (and we hope) adult children; Sandra (her favorite), SK (Sharon, her favorite), Larry (her favorite), Michael (really her favorite), Ron (more her favorite), and Dwight (really, really her favorite). She counted (for everyone who would listen) 13 grandchildren (one of whom, Zachary Newman, who has also gone on to Glory) and 19 great grandchildren.

And, of course, not to be left out Elizabeth Welsh, who is more like a third daughter and faithfully friended and served both Charles and Virginia throughout their lifetime in Orange. Virginia is also survived by 3 of her 6 siblings, Shirley Kingham, Philip Plotts and Anna Thompson.

Only now will she begin to know the impact she had on those who were around her.

She wanted to share the deep love she felt from God, and would often say, especially in the last few weeks of her life, how she wished all those around her could feel what she feels and know how much God loves each of us. She wanted that to be her legacy.

The day before her passing, she shared a dream she had the night before with her oldest daughter, Sandra, of dying and how beautiful it was and that she had no fear.

All of Virginia’s six children share in her stubborn tenacity and “don’t quit” attitude and she taught us to laugh at the absurdities of life. She taught us well.

Virginia wanted to attain to 100 in years, but her heart just wasn’t up for the task, and finally gave out. She passed away at home, which was her desire, with her oldest (not yet grown up) daughter in attendance. She is greatly missed!

A celebration of her life will take place October 14, 2022, (her 93rd birthday), at 2:00 PM with a “social hour” before at 1:00 PM being held at Claybar Funeral Home, 504 5th St, Orange, TX 77630, Orange, TX. Soft drinks, water and coffee will be provided.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Mom’s favorite charity. Send a check to: Aged Ministers Assistance c/o Assemblies of God, 1445 N. Booneville Ave, Springfield, MO 65802 OR donate via web at giving.ag.org. The account number to designate is #872001.

Oh how she LOVED birthdays!!

Miss you Mom!!! Xoxoxo

Your six kids!