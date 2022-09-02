PHOTO FEATURE: Check out these great photos from Thursday’s WO-S, LC-M battle

It was an amazing Orange Bowl game between the West Orange-Stark Mustangs at Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin’ Bears at Larry Ward Stadium in Bridge City Thursday night.

The game went down to the wire and will be remembered as a classic.

So, Check out these “classic” photos from Orange Leader Photographer Mark Pachuca from a great sideline perspective.

GAME STORY: Mustangs, Bears battle it out in an instant classic Orange Bowl.