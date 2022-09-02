PHOTO FEATURE: Check out these great photos from Thursday’s WO-S, LC-M battle

Published 12:16 am Friday, September 2, 2022

By Van Wade

It was an amazing Orange Bowl game between the West Orange-Stark Mustangs at Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin’ Bears at Larry Ward Stadium in Bridge City Thursday night.

The game went down to the wire and will be remembered as a classic.

So, Check out these “classic” photos from Orange Leader Photographer Mark Pachuca from a great sideline perspective.

GAME STORY: Mustangs, Bears battle it out in an instant classic Orange Bowl.

 

More High School Sports

Mustangs, Bears battle it out in an instant classic Orange Bowl

Dustin Helm is one of Mustangs’ spiritual leaders who delivers a punch with the football

Orangefield, LCM and Bridge City winding down non-district play; see results

Battlin’ Bears focus on tougher West Orange-Stark after Hardin-Jefferson rout

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar