Elrita Bonner Eikenhorst, 89, was born in Carmine, TX, on February 27, 1933, and went home to be with the Lord on August 20, 2022, in Lake Charles, LA.

Elrita spent most of her life in Orange, Tx, where she attended Lutcher Stark High School, was a member of the Bengal Guards, and met her husband, Ralph Eikenhorst.

They were married, where she pursued a lifelong career in banking. She was the first female bank cashier in the State of Texas. Mrs. Eikenhorst retired as Senior Vice President of Chase Bank.

She and her husband were known for the grocery store they owned operated in Little Cypress “Ike’s Grocery.”

She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Hubert and Enola Crippen Bonner; husband, Ralph Neal Eikenhorst, and two brothers, Milton Robert Bonner and Preston Reginald Bonner.

Those left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Vicki Rude and husband Tom, Teri Fear and husband Jay, five grandchildren, Stacy Roy and husband Josh, Christopher Rude, Drew Fear, John Fear, and Win Fear, seven great-grandchildren, Brennan, Jonathan, Ella Roy, and Molly, Rosie, Billy, and Wallis Fear.

She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Bridge City, TX, where a memorial service will be held on September 3, 2022, at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice in Mrs. Eikenhorst’s memory.

Memories and words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.lakesidefh.com