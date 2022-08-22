Orange Police update stabbing, fatal shooting investigations

A local woman suffered non-life threatening injuries last week when she was stabbed during a morning disturbance.

Orange Police Dept. Det. Nick Medina said investigators are actively investigating and foresee an arrest taking place.

“We do have a suspect but we are not releasing the name at this time,” Medina said Monday morning.

“It was some type of verbal disturbance. It turned into a physical altercation, and one party wielded a small knife and stabbed the victim.”

Authorities describe the victim as a female Orange resident.

The assault took place Friday before 11 a.m. at the Terrace Apartments.

Homicide investigation

No arrests have been made, and at this time Orange Police are not releasing potential suspect information following a fatal shooting Aug. 13.

Orange Police Dept. Det. Nick Medina said a motive for the violence is not known, adding the victim was found outside.

“For the most part, witnesses are cooperating,” Medina said.

On Thursday, authorities identified the man killed as 44-year-old Robert Dwayne Gant of Houston.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call Orange Police at 409-883-1026 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477) or make an online outreach at 833TIPS.com.

You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

On Aug. 13 at approximately 9:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 Block of 1st Street in reference to a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Acadian Ambulance brought the victim to Christus St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Beaumont, where Gant succumbed to his injuries, police said.