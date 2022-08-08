Phillip John Mumbach, 70, of Orange, passed away on August 4, 2022, at his home.

A Mass of a Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 8, 2022, at St. Henry Catholic Church in Bridge City.

Officiating will be Reverend Jim McClintock. Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Orange.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Sunday, August 7, 2022, with a rosary at 6:00 p.m. with a wake service following, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City.

Born in North Tonawanda, New York, on January 1, 1952, he was the son of William and Eileen Mumbach. Phillip had an incredible talent for poetry and writing.

He also was a quick wit with jokes, and could make light of most any situation with a quiet and deadpan delivery.

Phillip thoroughly enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys and Notre Dame, especially whenever they would win.

He often took his family on vacations throughout the year and made sure everyone could get together every holiday.

He loved his wife, kids, and grandkids more than anything, and that love extended to his brothers, and sisters, in-laws and their families.

Phillip was truly loved and will be missed for years to come by all his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Eileen Mumbach; brother, Bill Mumbach; nephew, Will Dugas; and niece, Amy Danielle Gauthier.

He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Denise “Necey” Mumbach; children, Colin Mumbach and Brittney and their son, Emmett Mumbach, Caitlin Pridemore and Andrew and their children, Ethan, Liam, Connor, Adalyn Pridemore, Megan Smith and Josh and their one on the way, Nova, Dylan Mumbach; brothers and sisters, Dr. Mary Mumbach Sampo, Joe Mumbach, David Mumbach, Susan Lester, Nina Newkirk, Ann Hernandez, Shawn Hacker; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Serving as pallbearers will be Colin Mumbach, Dylan Mumbach, Andrew Pridemore, Ethan Pridemore, Josh Smith, Joe Mumbach, David Mumbach, and Gary Gauthier. Honorary pallbearers are David Gauthier, Russell Gauthier, Michael Gauthier, and Cory Gauthier.