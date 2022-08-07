Virginia Rutledge, 78, went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, August 2, 2022 in Azle.

She was born August 7, 1943 in Gorman to Earl and Beulah (Alexander) Isbell.

They both preceded her in death along with her husband, Huye Rutledge; brother, Kenneth Isbell, two sister in laws and two nephews.

Virginia was an avid seamstress. But, her true passion was quilting. She put her heart and soul into every stitch.

Virginia was a member of several sewing clubs and loved to attend quilt shows to admire their works.

She is survived by her daughter, Angela Reeves and husband, Roy; grandsons, Hunter Tompkins and James Durant; brothers, Bill Isbell, Joe Bob Isbell and Jerry Isbell and wife, Lana; several nieces and nephews that are very loved.