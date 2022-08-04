Marlys Ann Miinch, 85, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Sarasota, FL, on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

A celebration of her life and faith in Jesus will be held on Saturday, August 20th at 10:30 a.m., at Northminster Presbyterian Church (3131 61st St, Sarasota FL, 34243).

Marlys entered this world on May 23, 1937, in Rugby, North Dakota.

Her parents, Oswald and Alice Tofte, raised their only child to be a good Lutheran girl.

She lived a long, full, and joyous life. Touching many along the way as she ventured from North Dakota and eventually retiring in Florida.

Marlys was a memorable person, one who both impressed and inspired. She was an excellent hugger who enthusiastically entered the homes of family and friends with a voluminous, “Helloooo!” She was smart and silly, regal and rascally, stubborn and sublime, all at the same time.

Marlys graduated from Minot State University. Her spirit of adventure and love of theater led her towards the New York area, where she taught high school in Bound Brook, New Jersey.

There she soon met a handsome scientist named Robert Bruce Miinch, and on August 2, 1959, they were married and raised four wonderful daughters – Kristi, Karen, Lisa and Marlys.

The family moved several times due to Bob’s career with DuPont: Niagara Falls, NY; Lewiston, NY; Glen Mills, PA; Clear Lake City, TX; Orange, TX; and finally their retirement home in Sarasota, FL.

She and Bob had many sailing adventures during their marriage, including a memorable voyage from Port Arthur, TX to Sarasota, FL.

They enjoyed traveling together and were blessed with several memorable trips before Bob’s passing in 1999.

Marlys loved her church family at Northminster Presbyterian and served the church faithfully.

Her voice could always be heard in the choir, and she served as an elder and a deacon.

Her joyful nature and vibrant spirit are remembered by all who knew her.

She had close friends everywhere she lived, and did well at keeping in touch with people through the years. She loved the theater, movies, books and music.

She played bridge and enjoyed working in her yard. Her Crunch ladies helped her stay in shape, but more than that, their friendship grew outside of the gym and strengthened them all.

She is survived by her four daughters and their husbands; Kristi Kamer and husband Jim Kamer of Apopka, FL, Karen Chancellor and husband Hilton Chancellor of Timnath, Colorado, Lisa Werner and husband Jim Werner of Sarasota, FL and Marlys Pietri and husband Mark Pietri of Austin, TX. Her grandchildren include: Ben Kamer of Leesburg, VA, Marta Kamer of Apopka, FL, Courtney Chancellor and husband James Luksich of Fort Collins, CO, Thomas Chancellor of Timnath, CO, and Mitchell Pietri of Austin, TX. ­

Marlys is also survived by one great-grandson, five-month old, Lee Luksich, son of Courtney and James.