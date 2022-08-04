Katie Kelley Crooks, 91, of Orange, passed away on August 1, 2022, at Focus Care in Orange.

Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m., Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Officiating will be Reverend Marlin Marcantel of Pinehurst Pentecostal Church. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in Orange.

Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Saturday, August 6, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in Kirbyville, Texas, on December 21, 1930, she was the daughter of William and Mary Kelley.

Katie had the unique ability to be the strongest and most caring person in any room. She helped raise not only her own kids but siblings, nieces, nephews, and grandkids were a part of the bunch, too.

Katie was a mom to everyone she met and always looked out for those she loved.

She was quite the matriarch and her house hosted the whole family for most holidays and gatherings.

Katie had unwavering faith and was a loyal member of the Pinehurst Pentecostal Church for many years.

She loved to sing and even yodel, and would cook the most delicious meal you’d ever eaten. Katie often enjoyed traveling and when she wasn’t traveling she was planning her next trip.

She loved getting the whole family on a trip down to the beach, creek, lake or anywhere with water. Katie was deeply loved by all who knew her and will be incredibly missed by her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her first husband, E.C. Oliver; second husband, Curtis Maddox; third husband, Jack Crooks; children, Herschel Ray Oliver, Margie Jo McGhen; grandchildren, Clay McGhen, Tina McGhen, Clint Maddox, Kimberly Oliver, Rachel Ford; parents, William and Mary Kelley; siblings, Buck Kelley, Adell Kelley Gilchrest, Mary Louise Kelley Walters, Lloyd Perry Kelley, Robert Kelley, John W. Kelley and Bobby Kelley.

She is survived by her children, Steve Maddox, Sr. and wife, Gail, Wilton Crooks, Milton Dean Crooks all of Orange; grandchildren, Jason McGhen, Bryan Oliver, Stephen Maddox, Jr., Robb Maddox, Leslie Maddox, Mason Crooks, Nancy Crooks, McKinley Crooks, Shawn Crooks, Brent Crooks, Samantha Crooks; twenty nine great-grandchildren; brother and sister, Junior Kelley of Atlanta, Texas, Dorothy Kelley Irwin of Mina, Arkansas; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Serving as pallbearers will be Stephen Maddox, Jr., Robb Maddox, Jason McGhen, Mason Crooks, Bryan Oliver, and Brent Crooks.