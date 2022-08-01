Troy Frances Touchet, 63, of Groves, passed away on July 30, 2022 in Beaumont.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City.

Burial will follow at Granger Cemetery in Orangefield.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City.

Born in Port Arthur, Texas, on July 22, 1959, he was the son of Edias and Mabel Mary Touchet.

Troy was a Avid Golfer, if he wasn’t playing it he was watching it. He had many accomplishments two of them being a semi-pro volleyball player and being a firefighter for 18 years.

Troy loved to go to Biloxi, loved it so much that he took his wife every year for their anniversary.

He will be dearly missed and memories of him will be cherished by all who knew and loved him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Edias and Mabel Touchet; son, Kirk Touchet; brother, Frank Touchet; and sister, Valerie Touchet.

He is survived by his loving wife of almost 23 years, Melanie Touchet; daughter, Ashley Touchet; son, Tra Mason; brother, Craig Touchet and wife Kay; as well as two grandchildren and a furbaby named, Bruno.