Kathy Walker Bruce

Catherine “Kathy” Jo Walker Bruce of Beaumont died July 31, 2022.

She was born June 16, 1947, in Austin, Texas. Her parents were Joe Sidney Walker and Mary Frances Engbloom Walker of Austin, Texas.

Kathy and David Bruce of Orange, Texas were married for 53 years and raised two daughters, Shelley and Robin.

She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 1969.

After marrying David, she taught first grade for a year and then devoted herself to raising their children. David’s career moved the family from Austin, to Houston, to Orange and finally to Beaumont.

She is preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Shelley Bruce Lane deCourtin of Austin.

Kathy is survived by her husband David; daughter, Robin Bruce-Helson and her husband Russell Helson and their sons, Hunter David Helson and Liam Russell Helson of Beaumont Texas; Son-in Law Nigel Lane de Courtin of London, England; sister Kristy Walker of Minneapolis; niece Jenny Walker of Minneapolis; nephews Charles Graham “Gray” Bell of Austin and William Anderson “Andy” Bell of San Francisco.

There will be a gathering of family and friends at the Claybar Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home at 1155 North 11th Street in Beaumont, Texas on Thursday August 4, 2022, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.

Kathy’s ashes will be laid beside her daughter, Shelley, in Austin.

For those who wish, memorials may be directed to the Shelley Bruce Lane-de Courtin Presidents Endowed Scholarship Fund at Texas A&M University, 401 George Bush Drive, College Station, Texas 77840.