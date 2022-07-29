George Malcolm Gowens

George Gowens, 74, of Orange, passed away on July 17, 2022, at his residence.

Born in Buffalo, New York, on September 24, 1947, he was the son of Edward Gowens and Georgie Gunter-Gowens-Jackson.

George was a respected veteran having served two stints in the Navy. He loved many things like karaoke with his family and friends, fishing, and sports. Most of all he enjoyed passing down memories of his cherished childhood in Pinehurst, Texas, and reminiscing about his days in the Navy.

George was athletic, funny, and charismatic, but most of all he was known as a family man. Those who knew him best called him “Doodle”. George was very talented and could build/fix almost anything. In his spare time, he loved to have a project to work on.

He adored babies and treated dogs like the “living angels” they are. He brought many smiles, great laughter, and tremendous joy into the world. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his stepfather, Jack Jackson; brothers, Charles Gowens, Brent Gowens, and Kenneth Gowens; his ex-wife, mother of his two Daughters, Sheridon Gay-Barron-Gowens-Wright; step-brother, Jackie Jackson; as well as step-brother-in-laws, Roy Roberts and Phillip Hobbs.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Stephanie Nimitz and husband Adam of Rusk, Texas, and Jessica Russell and husband Chris of Dallas, Texas; a step-son, Christopher Barron and wife Jenny of Orange, Texas; ex-wife, Sue O’Neal-Boyd-Gowens of Senatobia, Mississippi; step-sons, Roy O’Neal and wife Michelle, and David Boyd and wife Sarah; step-daughter, Mildred Smart and husband Kevin all of Senatobia, Mississippi.; grandchildren, Grace Lee and husband Trevor, Evelyn Bowen and partner Andrew, Hope Nimitz, and Nate Nimitz; as well as his first great-grandchild on the way; sisters, Dana Speed, Maudeann Evans and husband Peter, and Dorisse “Binky” Gowens; brother, Edward Gowens and wife Kim: sister-in-law, Martha Jackson; step-sisters, LaNeal Pinkston and husband Glen, Donna Roberts, Elaine Hobbs, and Genny Conroy and husband Chuck; as well as 17 step-grandchildren, 10 step-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 4pm at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Texas.

Reception to follow at Free State Cellars in Orange, Texas, from 5pm-7pm. Casual attire requested.

Serving as honorary pallbearers are Chris Russell, Adam Nimitz, Nate Nimitz, Chris Barron, Roy O’Neal, David Boyd, Jim Gunter, David Hayes, Fred Montgomery, Jason Montgomery and Tommy Spears.

The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider donating to their favorite charity in George’s name.

“Live on, and love on” ~ George Gowens