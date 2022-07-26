Anna Belle Hebert Rost, 87, of Orange, passed away on July 22, 2022, at her daughter’s home with loved ones.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Orange.

Officiating will be Reverend Antony Paulose. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 26, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. A Rosary will begin at 6:00 p.m. at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Anna Belle was born in Abbeville, Louisiana, on February 27, 1935. She was a 1953 graduate of Abbeville High School and looked forward to the class reunion she attended every year.

Anna Belle and Utice got married and moved to Orange to start their lives in 1954.

She was a substitute teacher for three local schools in Orange and quickly got involved with her community.

Anna Belle was a life member of Cove P.T.A. as well as a Past-President of Les Cajuns de Texas in Orange.

She was also a member of Dupont Retirees Club, Ladies VFW Auxiliary, Orange VFW Singles Club, Eagles Auxiliary in Orange, and the Nederland Singles Adult Club.

Anna Belle was also a member of the Golden Triangle Cajun-French Music Association, and Orange County Singles Club where she played “the tub” in their kitchen band at nursing homes.

She was also previously a member of the Lake Charles CFMA.

Anna Belle was a loyal and faithful member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, St. Mary’s Altar Society, Catholic Daughters and the Senior group of St. Mary’s.

She enjoyed gardening and would spend hours working in her yard in her flowerbeds.

She also loved to dance and sew. She made a quilt for each of her six precious grandchildren and her ten great-grandchildren. Anna Belle was truly an incredible woman who was deeply loved and will be missed by her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband of nearly 43 years, Utice Joseph Rost; and parents, Louise Campbell Hebert and Evence Hebert; as well as her sisters and brother, Anna Lou Touchet, Elva Jane Hebert, and Edward Hebert.

She is survived by her three children, Keith Rost and wife, Jane, Annette Payne and husband, Bobby, Debbie Hernandez and husband, Arthur. Six grandchildren, Mary Rost Goodwin and husband, Mark, Sally Rost, Allison Hernandez Scarborough and husband, Stephen, Mark Hernandez, Melissa Payne Pitts and husband, Jeremy, Michele Payne Flowers and husband, Matt. Ten great-grandchildren, Luke, Lexie and Caroline Goodwin, Brennen Pitts, Kaston and Karson Flowers, Katy and Khloe West, Elena and Maddie Scarborough. Brothers and sisters, Claude E. Hebert, Claudia Frederick, and Pappia Dell Trahan.

Serving as pallbearers will be Mark Hernandez, Jeremy Pitts, Matt Flowers, Mark Goodwin, Stephen Scarborough, and Troy Frederick.

Honorary pallbearers are Luke Goodwin, Brennen Pitts, Kaston Flowers, Karson Flowers, and Jeff Veitch.