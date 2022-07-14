KATHIE’S KORNER — Use “sync” and “reactivate” approach to faith renewal

I had to use this process for one of my electronic tools to keep track of my progress for a new plan I’m beginning.

By going into my unit, I synchronized and reactivated all its numbers and timeline of personal data with my new information.

Definitions:

Synchronize is when things occur or operate at the same time or rate.

Reactivate is to add current information and make sure it’s synchronized.

By doing this process, your unit or event should be “revitalized,” a word that contains life by the root word vital, meaning just that, life!

I know this sounds almost like the beginning of a manual, but I like my readers to understand the words I use to explain my point.

Hang in there.

I am so pleased that my little tool that was packed away has new life and purpose once again. It enables me to follow closely my new plan and be successful.

You know I have to share with you, by receiving God as your Heavenly Father and following the wonderful knowledge of the Word of God that Jesus teaches, you will be filled with Life Eternal or revitalized (if you’re coming back).

After you pray this, get a Bible out, read a Gospel: Matthew, Mark Luke or John and commit to a daily verse or chapter for Peace and Faith.

Get a New King James or N.I.V. – they sell Bibles everywhere, even at the grocery store and “BE REVITALIZED.”

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Orange Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.