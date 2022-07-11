Jesse Wayne Dyess Sr., born in Beaumont, TX on November 17th, 1942 to Woodrow and Willie Dyess, passed on June 30th, 2022, in Houston, TX and now walks with his Lord and Savior.

He was a loving Christian who loved his family dearly and would do anything for them to succeed and flourish.

Jesse’s most loved hobbies were fishing, cooking, and sitting outside to enjoy the sun and drink his Miller Lite.

The thing he loved doing most was traveling with his family across the country to view beautiful national parks and spend time with his loved ones.

With the immense love he had for his family he became the sole caretaker of his Mother-In-Law, Ervine Avant, for several years. Jesse was also always willing to help his Father-In-Law Fred Avant, whom he affectionately called his “best friend”.

Jesse was retired from Carpenters Local Union 502, where he met and fell in love with his wife, Laura.

Jesse Dyess was predeceased by his parents, his beloved Mother and Father-In-Law, and his grandson Bryan Shaw.

Jesse is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Laura Dyess and his precious children: Zina French, Jesse “Bubba” Dyess Jr., Jeffrey Dyess, and Jamie Dyess. He is also survived by his other three daughters that were part of his small found family that he lovingly called “his girls”: Devan Westerman, Brittney Strother, and Briana Behn. Jesse also had five great grandchildren and six grandchildren.

There will be no services but a cremation is being handled by East Haven Funeral Home in South Houston.

Donations are not necessary, but if people would like to help his family you may do so at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ tmeux-funeral-expenses

“Honk your horn, baby, honk your horn.”