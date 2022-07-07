James (Jim) Harold Flowers Jr., 93, of Orange, Texas, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas surrounded by family.

Jim was born in Port Neches, Texas, son of James and Lillian Flowers.

He graduated from Port Neches High School in 1946 then attended Texas A&M with the class of 1950.

While attending the University, he decided to join the U.S. Air Force and proudly served in the Korean War.

After being discharged as a Captain, he returned to A&M and received his degree in Architecture.

He met and married Mildred Joyce Wiltshire and they raised five children together.

Jim worked for many years in the Golden Triangle area.

As an Architect in Orange, he provided services for the City, School District, and the Port of Orange, to name a few.

One of his designs was the Anderson Elementary School.

He also designed a number of residential homes throughout the area.

He was an avid golfer who enjoyed his weekly rounds at Sunset Groves Country Club.

He and Mildred retired to their lake house on Toledo Bend where they loved to host large family gatherings.

They also enjoyed traveling the country in their trailer for many years.

He had a strong work ethic that was evident in his business and home projects. He was always there to offer good advice or lend a helping hand.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred, and son Charles Flowers.

He is survived by his two daughters, Rebecca Dees and Roxanne Flowers-Lopez (Charles), two sons, Jim Flowers and Greg Flowers (Patricia), brother, Tommy Flowers (Betty), six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild