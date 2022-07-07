Gerald “Jerry” Ehrman died on July 3, 2022, at his home.

He was born on January 29, 1942, in Erie, PA, and was the son of Philip and Marguerite Ehrman.

Jerry worked for DuPont Chemical Company, for over forty years, before retiring.

In his retirement years, he was an amazing volunteer.

He was a board member for Southeast Texas Hospice and a faithful member of the Knights of Columbus Council 13825.

He devoted hours of his time to both St. Francis of Assisi Church and St. Mary Catholic School.

You could catch him serving at the Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fries or fixing whatever he could, at St. Mary Catholic School.

He was a member of the Lone Star Packards Club, in Houston, and loved antique cars.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Nancy.

He is survived by his six children: Rick Ehrman and his wife, Lori, Tim Ehrman and his wife, Amy, Julie Ehrman Whalen and her husband, Dr. PJ Whalen, Missy Ehrman Palmer and her husband, Colonel Ian Palmer, Amy Ehrman Boehme and her husband, David, and Emily Ehrman McAulay and her husband, Andrew.

He is also survived by 20 grandchildren: Alli and Paige Ehrman, Hannah, Abby, and Eleanor Ehrman, Riley, Maret, Sorin, and Grady Whalen, Maggie, Charlotte, Lucy, Nora, Adam, Mary Clare, and JD Palmer, and Elizabeth, Katie, Penny, and Simon Boehme.

He loved all of his kids and grands, including his grand-canine, CiCi McAulay.

He is survived by his brother James Ehrman and his wife, MaryAnn, of Baltimore, Maryland, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary Catholic School in Orange, St. Francis of Assisi Church in Orange, or Southeast Texas Hospice in Orange.

Viewing is at St. Francis Assisi Catholic Church, 4300 Meeks Drive in Orange, Thursday, July 14, from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., followed by a wake service and rosary.

Funeral Mass is Friday, July 15 at 2:30pm at St. Francis Assisi Catholic Church.

A private interment will be later.A

rrangements are under the direction of Dorman Funeral Home.